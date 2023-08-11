Former Raiders Player Charles Woodson Becomes First Former NFL Player To Partner With NFL Team As Spirits Sponsor

A groundbreaking business collaboration involving a former NFL player and his former football team has emerged.

The Las Vegas Raiders have partnered with ex-Raiders player and NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, who founded the award-winning spirits brand Woodson Bourbon Whiskey. The former Raiders defensive player announced a partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, marking the first time in Raider and NFL history a former professional player’s company has been named the official spirits sponsor of an NFL franchise.

“I used to jokingly say that Woodson Bourbon Whiskey was the official bourbon of Raider Nation but now I can say it with my chest. Woodson Bourbon Whiskey is the official bourbon of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” said Woodson in a written statement. “I want to thank Mark Davis, Sandra Douglass Morgan, the Raiders partnership team, and the entire Raiders organization for giving Woodson Bourbon Whiskey the opportunity to be great! Go Raiders!”

With the collaboration, there will be major signage and visibility for Woodson Bourbon Whiskey at the Raiders’ home playing field, Allegiant Stadium. This also includes a branded stadium bar located inside the Shift4 Club. Two featured specialty cocktails will be created by Allegiant Stadium’s “Modern Mixologist,” Tony Abou Ganim. The signature drinks will also be featured at the Raiders’ home stadium, including a Woodson signature cocktail featuring bourbon, bitters, and ginger.

“We are elated to partner with Charles Woodson and Woodson Whiskey,” said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. “Charles is a Raiders legend, and we’re looking forward to bringing Woodson Bourbon Whiskey to Raider Nation and our guests at Allegiant Stadium.”

After being selected in the first round of the 1998 draft, Woodson played for the franchise from 1998-2005. He went on to play seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers before returning in 2013 until 2015. His achievements include being tied for the NFL record for 13 defensive touchdowns. He is also the first player in NFL history to record 60 interceptions and 20 sacks. RELATED CONTENT: Black-Owned Duke & Dame Whiskey Expands Across Florida