Drake, Steve Stoute, And Michael B. Jordan Are The Brooklyn Aces Pickleball Team’s Newest Investors

The emergence of the Major Pickleball League has brought recognition in professional sports, and more big names are now becoming involved.

According to Boardroom, several more investors have joined the Brooklyn Aces franchise: Canadian hip-hop recording artist Drake, Creed actor Michael B. Jordan, and UnitedMasters and Translation founder/CEO Steve Stoute.

Pickleball, which has boomed in popularity in recent years, combines various elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong and is played indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net.

“We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole,” Boardroom and 35V co-founder/CEO and Aces majority owner Rich Kleiman (Kevin Durant’s business partner) said in a written statement. “It’s the idea of bringing people in that we could share in this with and utilize resources as the Aces evolve. Our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business, and having this network on our cap table positions us to be successful.”

The Brooklyn Aces said the additions to the investment team will further its commitment to the pickleball community. More community events will help grow the team’s presence and elevate the players on the Brooklyn Aces heading into the second half of the Major Pickleball League season.

On August 3, 2023, the Aces will host its first youth-focused community event, Aces Day of Play, at the CityPickle courts in Manhattan.

Major League Pickleball has 16 teams in the United States. In 2023 there will be six tournaments across six cities for more than $2 million in prizes.

In 2022 Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James connected with two other NBA champions, Golden State Warriors guard-forward Draymond Green and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, in a new ownership group when they joined Major League Pickleball.