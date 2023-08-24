All school supplies collected on Monday will be given to the students by The Resource Council of Western New York.

According to BuffaloBills.com, Elam felt that collaborating with Johnson made sense due to the former Bills’ popularity in the city.

“He’s just like the mayor of Buffalo. … he loves Buffalo so much, he’s always here,” Elam said. “Some kids in the inner city might not be able to have what they need for school, so I hit him up because I know he’s very popular and has all the connections and said, ‘Hey, do you want to give back to the city of Buffalo?'”

The second-year player can now concentrate on the upcoming season now that the drive is over.

