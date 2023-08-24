On Monday, current and former Buffalo Bills players held a school supply drive to help give students much-needed school items for the upcoming school year.
According to Spectrum News 1, former Bills player Stevie Johnson teamed up with current Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam to host a school supply drive to help the students in the community obtain supplies needed for school. The event occurred at the Westin Buffalo at 250 Delaware Ave on Monday.
Johnson tweeted out the event two weeks ago and requested that people come out and donate items like notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks, and anything that can be given to the students in Buffalo for school. Sponsors included Delaware North and local businesses.
Bills Mafia! Hope to see y’all Aug. 21!! @KaiirElam5 and I teamed up with @DelawareNorth for our inaugural School Supply Drive at The Westin Buffalo. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/G4MoqO7f0k
— Styles (@StevieJohnson13) August 9, 2023
“It’s easy to do it back home but to do it in another state, that’s special,” Johnson told Spectrum News. “You know so I try to take advantage of every opportunity that I have. Whenever I have business lined up with Buffalo, um I try to get out in the community and give toward that. I’m just continuously working trying to help everybody.”
All school supplies collected on Monday will be given to the students by The Resource Council of Western New York.
According to BuffaloBills.com, Elam felt that collaborating with Johnson made sense due to the former Bills’ popularity in the city.
“He’s just like the mayor of Buffalo. … he loves Buffalo so much, he’s always here,” Elam said. “Some kids in the inner city might not be able to have what they need for school, so I hit him up because I know he’s very popular and has all the connections and said, ‘Hey, do you want to give back to the city of Buffalo?'”
The second-year player can now concentrate on the upcoming season now that the drive is over.
RELATED CONTENT: C &J Tax Services Back To School Drive So Successful That Another Is On The Horizon