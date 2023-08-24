On Monday, current and former Buffalo Bills players held a school supply drive to help give students much-needed school items for the upcoming school year.

According to Spectrum News 1, former Bills player Stevie Johnson teamed up with current Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam to host a school supply drive to help the students in the community obtain supplies needed for school. The event occurred at the Westin Buffalo at 250 Delaware Ave on Monday.

Johnson tweeted out the event two weeks ago and requested that people come out and donate items like notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks, and anything that can be given to the students in Buffalo for school. Sponsors included Delaware North and local businesses.