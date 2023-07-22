Deion Sanders Underwent Second Surgery To Remove Blood Clots And Is Reportedly Back On The Mend

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been having medical issues recently, which lead to surgery on his feet and leg. He was scheduled to have surgery to remove blood clots from his leg on July 20, and according to his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, all went well.

Edmonds posted to her Instagram account on July 21, acknowledging that Coach Prime is on the road to recovery.

“Thank you, Lord, for another successful surgery!! We thank you for giving #CoachPrime @deionsanders the strength to fight these challenges, and we have Faith that you will give him the VICTORY! We are so GRATEFUL for all the doctors, nurses, and staff who have blessed him on his road to recovery! And we thank ALL OF YOU for your BEAUTIFUL prayers! They bring tears to my eyes when I read them, and they fill us with HOPE and STRENGTH! God bless all of you! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Due to the surgery, according to Buffs Beat, Coach Prime will not be attending the July 21 Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas. The procedure was a follow-up to remove blood clots in his right leg, the second time in the past month. The initial surgery took place on June 23.

Sanders has been having issues with his foot and leg since 2021. In 2022, he had his big toe and the toe next to it amputated. In June 2023, Sanders had blood clots removed from his left thigh and below his left knee.

As of July 21, he is recuperating at UC Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz. No timetable has been mentioned for his impending release.

Sanders’ defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, will hold it down for the football team in Sanders’ place at media day.