Dream Chasers Gymnastics​ Caters To Black Girls In Delaware

Little Black girls have women like Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and others to see as examples when it comes to the sport of gymnastics. Now, they can also look up to Monet Tillman Horsey who is the owner of a gymnastics gym.

According to CBS News Philadephia, Horsey has had the dream of owning a gym and for the past six years, she has been living her dream. She is the owner of Dream Chasers Gymnastics in New Castle, Delaware.

“Growing up, I was one of few Black gymnasts,” Horsey said.

“And when my daughter was doing it — she’s 25 now — but there weren’t as many Black gymnasts then as well.”

She hopes to further the dreams of Black girls who want to follow in the footsteps of an established and very decorated Olympian like Biles.

“They definitely look at her as a role model, especially with her background in things she had to overcome,” Tillman Horsey said.

“It just shows the girls that anything is possible.”

The start of what is now Dream Chasers began in her dining room, then it was moved into a church classroom. But now, it’s a fully operational gymnastic gym that is located in a warehouse.

“What I find most fulfilling is being able to wake up every day and do what I love,” she said.

“I love coaching the girls and not only as being a coach but being a mentor to them.”

One of the young gymnasts who use the gym, 14-year-old Brianna Blake appreciates going there and it was her mother who recommended it.

“My mom saw them post on Instagram and she liked how their gym was like, Black-owned,” Black said.

“And she thought that that would be good for me.”

Dream Chasers Gymnastics has increased the number of students going there. There are now 400 students at the only Black-owned gymnastics center in the First State.

