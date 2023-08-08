Simone Biles Owes Zoe Miller On A $200 Bet

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Zoe Miller are bringing some fun to the competition floor.

Biles had to pay up after losing a $200 bet to Miller, including a little twerking moment at the Core Hydration Classic on Sunday.

According to People, Biles was screaming after 17-year-old Miller successfully completed her uneven bars routine at the Illinois event on Saturday and sealed the deal with a short twerking celebration on the mat.

“I just lost $200 to @_.zoemiller for doing that dance celebration,” Biles wrote in a previous Instagram story. “OMG OKAY GIRL.”

Miller posted a photo of herself on Instagram, mid-twerk. The slideshow included a video of the brief dance celebration that scored her a $200 reward from Biles.

Even though Biles took an “L” over the $200 dance bet with Miller, she still came out a first-place winner this past weekend.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the four-time Olympic champion gathered an all-around score of 59.100 at the U.S. Classic hosted at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The score was higher than her previous total in 2018. Biles has only been training for three months since exchanging vows with Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens in April.

People reported that Miller finished sixth in Saturday’s final results but ranked the highest in the uneven bars, scoring 14.75. Biles scored 14 on her uneven bars routine, followed by a 14.9 for her floor routine, in which she nailed her Yurchenko double pike, which has been noted as the most difficult women’s vault in the world. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that the 26-year-old gymnast prepared before attempting the pike in Tokyo before she pulled out of the event two years ago.

The Core Hydration Classic marked the final qualifying event for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The event is scheduled for Aug. 24–27 in San Jose, California.

