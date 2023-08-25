First Nike Sneaker Jordan Wore In NBA Is Back Up For Auction

Another pair of Nikes that the legendary Michael Jordan wore is up for auction. This one is unique because it is not an Air Jordan sneaker.

According to Goldin Auctions, a pair of sneakers Jordan wore in his rookie season in Chicago is back on the auction block. The sneakers pre-date the classic Air Jordans that have become a globally popular brand. The sneakers were Nike Air Ship, and Jordan wore them on Nov. 1, 1984.

They are reportedly the earliest pair of sneakers that are still in existence.

Jordan had just signed with the sneaker company five days before he laced up the Air Ships. It was also his fifth career NBA game.

The sneakers were a gift from Jordan to a Denver Nuggets ball boy, Tj Lewis. He was lucky to be at the game and got the signed Jordan footwear in his grasp. He ran into the Bulls legend in the locker room and was surprised that Jordan offered him the same sneakers he’d worn in the game.

Lewis described what took place that fateful night:

“Once the game was over and the Bulls made it out of their team meeting, I was able to enter the locker room to start cleaning to finish up the night. I looked over, saw Michael Jordan sitting at his locker, and he was still in his uniform. I made my way a little closer so he was able to see me in hopes that he would change his mind about not giving me his shoes. To my surprise, he suddenly notices me, looks down and grabs the shoes he wore in the game that night, looks back up at me, and asks if I wanted them. Of course, I said yes, found a pen, and had him sign both shoes. One of the shoes he signed just his name and the other shoe he signed ‘My Very Best To Tj Michael Jordan.'”

But this isn’t the first time that these very same sneakers have been up for auction.

The sneakers were originally auctioned for a record $1.47 million. It doesn’t detail how they obtained the sneakers, but bids can be placed on the Goldin website.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B’s Infamous Thrown Mic Sells At Auction For Almost $100K