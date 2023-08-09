Cardi B's Infamous Mic Went 'Up' At Auction, Sold Just Under $100K

Now both Cardi B and her infamous microphone are making “money moves.” In an E-Bay auction started by the production company that owned the audio equipment, the mic was sold to an extremely high bidder, one willing to pay $99,900 for the unusual weapon.

Cardi B made headlines for the July 29 event where the “Up” rapper chucked the mic into the crowd at Drai’s Beach Club after someone threw a drink at her in the middle of her performance of hit song “Bodak Yellow.”

The mother of two reacted swiftly, and promptly let the track play out without her audio and almost immediately throwing the mic back in that direction.

The auction capitalized off the social media frenzy surrounding the altercation, in which Cardi herself was at risk of getting charge with battery. That following Monday, a concertgoer who was allegedly struck with the microphone tried to get authorities involved to build a case.

However, the investigation was dropped before Cardi was ever in formal legal trouble for it, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police citing “insufficient evidence” as their reason to not proceed. Cardi B’s attorneys thanked the officials for their “diligent and prompt resolution” to the messy situation. Despite this, the public fascination with the whole ordeal never ceased, leading to the historic E-Bay auction.

According to TMZ, The bids for the mic started at $500, but 120 offers within the week proved its value on the market to be much more, selling for the up-charge of nearly 100k. Considering the microphone costs ranges from a few hundred to almost $2,000 dollars, the price has clearly gone “Up” for being part of the controversy.

However, the production company over the purchase, The Wave, has announced that the earnings won’t be a payday for anyone, but the proceeds are actually going to benefit charities. The owner announced that the money will be split between national and local charitable causes, the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

