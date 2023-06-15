Floyd Mayweather Gets Juneteenth Championship Belt Before The Holiday

The one thing that wasn’t reported about Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition fight that turned into a spectacle was that the retired boxer received a Juneteenth belt.
According to TMZ Sports, after Mayweather and John Gotti III “brawled” and the referee stopped the fight during the June, 11 matchup, the undefeated boxer received a custom Juneteenth belt. The presentation was supposed to take place in the boxing ring but due to Gotti going after Mayweather, the fracas caused it to be held in another part of the venue.
Show comments