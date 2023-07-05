Rich Paul Brags Different After Closing Landmark NBA Free Agent Deals

The circle of friends you keep usually indicates who you are. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has surrounded himself with a successful circle, with him being the nucleus. After a day of free agent signings, his good friend and business partner Rich Paul has made several players richer while adding to his business portfolio. James took notice and made the world remember.

In a recent social media post, “King James” reminded the world of the success of his friend and business partner.

And y’all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it’s plenty of us — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2023

According to Sports Illustrated, the super agent negotiated at least $100 million in deals for three of his NBA clients. On the first day of official signings, Paul helped Golden State Warriors mainstay Draymond Green get a new four-year, $100 million deal. He got the Houston Rockets to offer a max contract to Fred VanVleet for three years and $130 million while ensuring that Jerami Grant stays with the Portland Trail Blazers for a reported five-year, $160 million contract.

In May 2023, the president of Klutch Sports Group celebrated the 10th anniversary of the agency. Within that decade, Klutch has negotiated over $2 billion in contracts for its clients, which is not bad for someone many doubted in the beginning stages of Klutch Sports Group.

Paul began his career working under sports agent Leon Rose (currently president of the New York Knicks), who represented James at the time. He left to start Klutch Sports Agency and brought his friend along. The agency now represents over 120 clients, including NBA stars Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, and Trae Young, to name a few.

Footwear News just reported that Paul has re-upped with sneaker company New Balance. They have collaborated again to release its latest Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” project. This will be available in July 2023. At the beginning of 2023, New Balance released a previous pairing titled Klutch Athletics.

“Forever Yours” will be released on July 14, 2023, and retail at $130.