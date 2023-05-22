Klutch Sports Founder Rich PaulConfirms Closing Over $2B in Deals

Super-agent Rich Paul is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Klutch Sports Group, the sports agency he founded. It’s been a nice run to say the least. Paul confirmed in an interview that Klutch has negotiated over $2 billion in contracts for their clients.

On a recent episode of Rap Radar Paul talked with Elliot Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller. Among the topics: successfully building a brand.

Paul, who is a longtime friend of basketball superstar LeBron James began his career working under sports agent Leon Rose, who represented James at the time. He left to start Klutch Sports Agency and brought his friend along with him. The agency now represents over 120 clients, including NBA stars Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, and Trae Young.

When he first started the agency, Paul had to face plenty of doubters.

“You gotta remember, 10 years prior, it was, ‘This isn’t gonna last. Not to take him serious. It’s only about LeBron so to speak.’ But now, we’re here in a real way,” Paul told Wilson and Miller. He also expressed that he is looking forward to what the future has in store. “I said on my IG post, the good thing is it was a great 10 years and we look forward to 10 more. Just getting better as a company. Me getting better as a leader. ‘Cause we don’t just represent players, we represent their families as well.” The present already looks pretty bright. According to AfroTech, in April Klutch’s Nicole Lynn,negotiated the richest contract in NFL history. Quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles for five years, $255 million. Nearly $180 million of the contract is guaranteed for the superstar quarterback, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. The success of his agency is just one thing people talk about. Paul is also engaged to singer Adele.