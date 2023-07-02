Roy Jones Jr. Is 54 And Ready To Face Off With A 39-Year-Old Opponent

The 39-year-old, whose real name is Robert Wimote, is an impressive rock solid 250 lbs. of solid muscle. Jones Jr. fight is taking place on June 30, 2023, in a bout titled “Clash in the Metaverse.”

against a muscle-bound professional bodybuilder named NDO Champ, an acronym for No Days Off. He is an avid bodybuilder, popular on social media with over one million followers on Instagram.

The former champion told the media outlet that he realizes his opponent is a different breed than he has previously fought in his career.

“It’s much different than I’m used to. It’s kind of like Godzilla versus King Kong. You know, King Kong being the gorilla, that’s what he kind of reminds me of with all the muscles, and he’s such a big dark figure,” Jones Jr. said.

Although NDO has a significant weight advantage, Jones is very confident that he will emerge victorious by the end of the fight.

“Depends how good of a punch he can take. He can’t take good punch then he goes to sleep. All depends on what happens. I don’t know, I’ve never been in the ring with him. I’ve never seen him box. There’s no film on him. That’s what makes it so different.”

Yet, as one can expect, NDO is coming to win.

“Listen, we don’t train to lose. We don’t train to come in there and play. If that’s the case, I’ll go back doin’ something else, you feel me. No disrespect, I salute the OG, but it’s wartime,” he said.

Continuing his winning mindset, he further stated, “I’m not coming in there to congratulate you on all our successes, nah, you shouldn’t have gotten in this ring with this man. You shouldn’t have gotten in the ring with me. I’m a born stone killer!”

This is an official celebrity boxing event, and we’re all wondering who will take home the title.