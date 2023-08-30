Timbaland & Justin Timberlake To Select Music for Monday Night Football Games on ESPN

Super producer Timbaland and Grammy- winning singer Justin Timberlake are reuniting to help the sound on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

According to the sports network, the dynamic duo will curate music for select Monday Night Football games during the 2023-24 NFL season. The songs Timbaland and Timberlake will will run in promotional spots, live telecasts, and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season.

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing Curtis Friends said in a written statement.

“ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

The games that they will curate the music selections are:

Week 1: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 Doubleheader: TBD

TBD Wild Card Round (Postseason): TBD

TBD Divisional Round (Postseason): TBD

Timbaland and Timberlake will get some assistance from users and the A&R team of the music creator platform that Timbaland created and is co-owned by him and Timberlake, Beatclub.

We will get to hear the curation immediately as the pair, along with Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado are slated to release a new single, “Keep Going Up.”

The record, on Mosley Music Group/Def Jam Recordings, will serve as the soundtrack for ESPN’s Week 1 Monday Night Football promotional spot, which features quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ debut for The New York Jets.