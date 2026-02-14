Politics by Mary Spiller Stephen A. Smith Says He Has ‘No Desire’ To Run For President — But Won’t Rule It Out The ESPN commentator said he would consider a Democratic bid to challenge career politicians.







Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith says he has no interest in becoming a politician, but he is leaving open the possibility of entering the 2028 presidential race.

In an interview with CBS News correspondent Robert Costa on CBS Sunday Morning, as reported by Deadline, the ESPN host addressed growing speculation about his political ambitions. “So when somebody talks about me being a president or whatever, I have no desire to be a politician, zero. … I have no desire to run for office,” Smith said.

Despite that firm denial, Smith acknowledged he has not entirely dismissed the idea of a campaign. He told Costa he is “not ruling it out because I’d love to be on the debate stages against some of these individuals that think they’re better suited to run the country. Because I think that the American people deserve to listen to and hear from somebody who genuinely cares about making life better for them instead of yourself.”

Smith confirmed that if he were to mount a campaign, it would be as a Democrat. He explained that while he considers himself financially conservative, his views on social issues place him elsewhere on the political spectrum.

“I couldn’t see myself running as a member of the GOP. I’m a fiscal conservative. I can’t stand high taxes, but I’m a social liberal in the same breath because I believe in living and let live,” Smith said. “I pay attention to the desolate and disenfranchised … Yes, I like strong borders. That’s absolutely true. We never needed open borders, but we don’t need it to be completely closed either. We are a gorgeous mosaic.”

Smith has for months floated the idea of challenging establishment politicians as an outsider candidate. Still, there remains a significant difference between entertaining the possibility and formally launching a campaign. Other high-profile figures — including actor Dwayne Johnson and former Disney CEO Bob Iger — have publicly weighed political bids without ultimately running.

After the interview aired, Costa reflected on social media about Smith’s evolving stance. “Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign … spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with Trump back in 2013-2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media…” Costa wrote on X.

Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign… spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with Trump back in 2013-2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media… https://t.co/VrTmJUWtsB — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 13, 2026

For now, Smith continues his role as one of sports media’s most prominent voices — while keeping the door to politics slightly ajar.

