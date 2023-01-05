Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Laid to Rest in Small, Private Funeral

It’s been nearly a month since Stephen “tWitch” Boss took his own life and he has finally been laid to rest.

According to People, there was a small, intimate, private funeral held for the producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. The beloved DJ left a suicide note after arriving at the hotel the previous night, according to reports. He was 40 years old.

TMZ reports that there will be a bigger memorial in the near future that will celebrate his life. This upcoming service will include his close friends and people Boss considered to be family.