 Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Laid to Rest in Small, Private Funeral

Celebrity News

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Laid to Rest in Small, Private Funeral

18
Stephen “tWitch” Boss
(Image: Screenshot)

It’s been nearly a month since Stephen “tWitch” Boss took his own life and he has finally been laid to rest.

According to People, there was a small, intimate, private funeral held for the producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. The beloved DJ left a suicide note after arriving at the hotel the previous night, according to reports. He was 40 years old.

TMZ reports that there will be a bigger memorial in the near future that will celebrate his life. This upcoming service will include his close friends and people Boss considered to be family.

Several days ago, comedian Ellen DeGeneres posted a video clip of her and Boss sitting on the set of her television show with the caption, “I will forever be grateful that the show ended with tWitch by my side.“In the clip, which was the last show that aired before the talk show ended, she thanked him and expressed her love for him.

Last month, TMZ reported that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, rushed into a police station in Los Angeles and told police officers there that her husband left the residence without his vehicle, which is something he would not do. Police officers then received a 911 phone call a short time later about a shooting that took place at a hotel. When they arrived at the hotel, Boss was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 when he made his debut as a guest DJ. After working there for some time, he became a permanent fixture on the daytime talk show and worked his way up to becoming a co-executive producer in 2020.

Boss was also an acclaimed dancer and entertainer. In 2008, he appeared as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. He didn’t win but was a runner-up on the television show.

Boss is survived by his wife, Allison, and children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×