Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Laid to Rest in Small, Private Funeral

It’s been nearly a month since Stephen “tWitch” Boss took his own life and he has finally been laid to rest.
According to People, there was a small, intimate, private funeral held for the producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. The beloved DJ left a suicide note after arriving at the hotel the previous night, according to reports. He was 40 years old.
TMZ reports that there will be a bigger memorial in the near future that will celebrate his life. This upcoming service will include his close friends and people Boss considered to be family.
I will forever be grateful that the show ended with tWitch by my side. pic.twitter.com/Fujz8naS6w
— Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 2, 2023
Last month, TMZ reported that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, rushed into a police station in Los Angeles and told police officers there that her husband left the residence without his vehicle, which is something he would not do. Police officers then received a 911 phone call a short time later about a shooting that took place at a hotel. When they arrived at the hotel, Boss was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 when he made his debut as a guest DJ. After working there for some time, he became a permanent fixture on the daytime talk show and worked his way up to becoming a co-executive producer in 2020.
Boss was also an acclaimed dancer and entertainer. In 2008, he appeared as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. He didn’t win but was a runner-up on the television show.
Boss is survived by his wife, Allison, and children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.