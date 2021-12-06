Stevie J Seeks Spousal Support In Divorce From Faith Evans

Stevie J, 50, has asked a Los Angeles court to force his estranged wife for spousal support in a new turn of events.

According to The Blast, the acclaimed producer is requesting a monthly stipend from Faith Evans while also petitioning the court to forego spousal support for her. Celebrity Net Worth reported the 48-year-old singer-songwriter is reportedly worth $3 million, and Stevie’s net worth is $5 million. He is also asking courts to force Faith to pay attorney’s fees for both parties.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed if the couple has a prenup, Stevie J suggested in court documents that “the true nature and extent of the community/quasi-community assets and debts are unknown at this time.”

In laymen’s terms, Stevie alluded to him, and his wife may have shared assets in the marriage.

Since Stevie announced filing for divorce in early November, he and Faith have been entangled in a myriad of drama, including Stevie on a video accusing the “Reasons” singer of cheating. The expletive-laden footage revealed Stevie was harassing Faith as she asked him to leave her alone. She attempted to go to bed, and her estranged husband continued to follow and troll her.

“All I did was love you. And you do that to me? How could you do that to me?… How could you f**k somebody on me?”

Before the video, Faith and Stevie were seen vacationing together.

The couple has been friends for over 20 years and were married in July 2018 in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony.

According to Sis2Sis, the “Soon As I Get Home” singer was charged with felony domestic violence after being arrested for felonious assault against Stevie. Upon police arriving at their home, it was reported that the hitmaker had scratches and marks on his body.

With the latest development in the ongoing divorce proceedings, we hope the two can come to an amicable agreement.