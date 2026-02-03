News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Justice Dept. Arrests Student Activist Who Helped Don Lemon Cover Minneapolis ICE Protests Before his arrest, Richardson posted a public plea for support on social media.







The Department of Justice has arrested a student activist who helped Don Lemon as he covered the ICE protest in Minneapolis.

NBC News confirmed federal agents detained 21-year-old Jerome Richardson on Feb. 2, over his involvement in the controversial protest that took place at a Minneapolis church. Trump officials confirmed the arrest on social media, as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned Richardson’s demonstration in the religious building.

“If you riot in a place of worship, we WILL find you,” wrote Bondi on X.

We have made two more arrests in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota: Ian Davis Austin and Jerome Deangelo Richardson. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) February 2, 2026

However, before his detention, Richardson posted a public plea for support on social media. He confirmed his assistance to Don Lemon’s on-the-ground coverage in the area as he feared his imminent arrest.

“With an indictment looming, I fear for my safety and the threat of public doxing. Having overcome many obstacles to reach this point, I really hope to be able to complete this semester and graduate and earn my degree,” said the Temple University student, also revealing his upbringing in the St. Paul area.

Richardson continued, noting how he provided resources and connections for Lemon during the Jan. 18 demonstration.

“At that time, I was proud to support his work in exposing the everyday injustices resulting from the federal government’s agenda. As a consequence of this support, I’m now being targeted by Trump and the federal administration.”

In his message, he called out the pastor of the church, David Easter, arguing that Easter’s support for ICE contradicts Christian principles.

“Yet this is the price of being unapologetic about humanity and love of Christ. And I support the activists who felt compelled to highlight the hypocrisy of how Pastor David Easter, who could simultaneously be a pastor at the church and the local leader of ice operations. What people are experiencing goes against human and civil rights as well as the teachings of Jesus…,” he continued.

In his urgent call to action, the student activist asked supporters to pray for him and to donate to his GoFundMe. The crowdfunding effort will go toward his legal fees as he prepares to face a federal legal battle. As of Feb. 3, the fundraiser has earned almost $35K of its $40K goal.

“Pray for my safety and my peace of mind,” concluded Richardson. “Do not stop fighting against this oppressive system, and Please support my legal defense fund, as I am in dire need of you all’s financial support and emotional support as well as prayers.”

His arrest follows Don Lemon’s own detainment over the matter. Lemon’s arrest at a Beverly Hills hotel ahead of the Grammy Awards weekend also garnered national headlines. Lemon was later released.

