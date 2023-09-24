New Study Reveals Over Half Of Workers Unhappy At Work

Even in the modern remote-to-hybrid work environment, a new study by HP Inc. has revealed that more than half of workers are unhappy with their jobs.

Over 15,000 employees from a variety of fields in 12 different countries participated in the “Work Relationship Index,” where they detailed their level of discontent with their employer.

One of the most staggering statistics exposed that 62% of employees felt their negative experience at work has affected their physical wellness. Conversely, only 27% of employees at “desk-based” jobs, considered “knowledge” workers, felt that they actually had a positive relationship with their workplace.

Work morale is so abysmal that a vast majority of those unhappy in their current positions would be willing to take a pay cut in order to feel better mentally, as 83% percent of those surveyed agreed.

These results have led researchers to encourage employers to shift their work dynamics so that employees have a better experience, which can then lead to better productivity overall. The president and CEO of HP Inc., Enrique Lores, said in a press statement that the findings should not discourage employers, but instead be looked as a chance to “strengthen” their relationships with their work personnel.

“There is a huge opportunity to strengthen the world’s relationship with work in ways that are both good for people and good for business,” shared Lores, as reported by Entrepreneur. “As leaders, we must always reject the false choice between productivity and happiness. “The most successful companies are built on cultures that enable employees to excel in their careers while thriving outside of work.”

What is primarily causing these negative sentiments is the stressors and inability to maintain a work-life balance, as management must do a better job at ensuring the general well-being of those under their supervision. Remaining fulfilled outside of one’s work responsibilities and managing work expectations from both parties is the suggested remedy to employment discontentment.

