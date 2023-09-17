Black Female Athletes Have Enjoyed A Summer Of Success

This summer, Black female athletes have shown out in multiple sports, whether setting a new standard, coming back from obstacles, or continuing their dominance. This summer proved Black Girl Magic is a real thing in sports.

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson had all eyes on her three years ago when she was a gold medal candidate in the 100m and 200m trials leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, things changed when she tested positive for cannabis and received a 30-day suspension by USADA, forcing her to miss the Olympics.

Three years later, Richardson isn’t just back, but as she put it, better than ever.

The LSU alum took home her first world title at the world championships in Budapest this summer.

Ten days later, she took home a win in the 100m at the Diamond League Championships in Zurich. After the victory in Budapest, Richardson told reporters that she is not worried about what others think about her anymore and is more focused on herself.

“The world — I’m not worried about the world anymore. I’ve seen the world be my friend. I’ve seen the world turn on me. But [at] the end of the day, I’ve always been with me. God has always been with me, so being on this scale now, it’s my time. It’s always been my time, but now it’s my time to actually do it for myself and the people that feel like me, the people that look like me, and the people that know the truth about themselves as well. I represent those people.”

A’ja Wilson

If you haven’t watched the WNBA this season, you’re missing out on Las Vegas Aces Forward A’ja Wilson’s magical season. The sixth-year player already has two MVP awards and a WNBA title in her trophy case and is working on a third, averaging a career-high 22.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Last month, Wilson also tied the WNBA single-game scoring record, lighting up the Atlanta Dream for 53 points. Wilson has led the reigning WNBA champions to the league’s best record (34-6) and the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Wilson and the Aces will begin their title defense Wednesday when they take on the Chicago Sky.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff was a favorite coming into this year’s US Open after a hardcourt run that saw her take home the title at the Cincinnati Open last month, and she did not disappoint.

Gauff won seven matches in two weeks, including defeating Aryna Sabalenka in three sets Saturday to claim the title.

The win is the biggest of Gauff’s young career, and she became the fourth Black American to win the US Open since 2000, sharing the achievement with Venus and Serena Williams, and Sloane Stephens (Naomi Osaka won the US Open in 2018 and 2020 won as a representative of Japan).

Fans of the 19-year-old champion also got to dunk all over commentator and former player Pam Shriver, who congratulated Gauff after stating that Gauff “may not win a Grand Slam title ever.”

In the post-match press conference, Gauff said she’d seen all the comments and kept the receipts.

“I felt like people were like, ‘it was all hype.’ I see the comments. People think I don’t see, but I’m very aware of Tennis Twitter. I know y’all’s usernames. I know who’s talking trash. I can’t wait to look on Twitter right now.”

Simone Biles

Simone Biles is still the best gymnast on the planet and is past the mental health struggles that forced her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Late last month, the seven-time gold medalist won her eighth title at the U.S. Gymnastic Championships in San Jose. With the win, Biles broke the record for most U.S. all-around titles she previously shared with Alfred Jochim, who won his seventh and final title 90 years ago.

“It’s really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me, and my teammates believe in me, my coaches, my family, everyone,” Biles told NBC the win. “So, I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more. But it feels amazing. And I love the fans, I love the crowd. It’s really special.”

These four Black women have enjoyed a summer of success and serve as role models for the next generation of Black female athletes.

