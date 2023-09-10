Coco Gauff Claims U.S. Open Title And Claps Back At Detractors

Nineteen-year-old tennis phenom Coco Gauff claimed her first major victory in decisive fashion at the U.S. Open on Sept. 9.

The victory placed Gauff in the same sentence as her idol, Serena Williams. The last time an American teenager won the tournament was by a then-19-year-old Serena Williams. As PBS Newshour reported, Gauff took the time after letting out a trademark yell immediately following her game point to thank her haters in the post-match interview.

“Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. Like a month ago, I won a (tour) title, and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago, I won a (tour) title, and people were saying that was the biggest it was going to get. So three weeks later, I’m here with this trophy right now,” Gauff said. “Tried my best to carry this with grace, and I’ve been doing my best, so honestly, to those who thought they were putting water in my fire: You were really adding gas to it, and now it’s really burning so bright right now.”

Coco is burning bright now 🗣 pic.twitter.com/yWfHHbjNPE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023

Gauff has been regarded as a prodigious talent since she became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon in 2019. Gauff would go on to get to the fourth round of the tournament before losing. In 2022, Gauff made it to her first major final at the French Open but wasn’t able to win, despite what many said was a valiant effort. Since a first-round exit in July at the All England Club, Gauff has won an impressive 18 of her last 19 contests.