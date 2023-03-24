Summer Walker Defends Daughter Hitting Her In Birthday Video: ‘She Don’t Like Loud Noises’

Summer Walker is clapping back at anyone who took issue with the short video clip that showed her 2-year-old daughter hitting her upside the head.

The Grammy-nominated singer was on social media this week sharing highlights from her daughter Bubbles’ birthday party. In one video, the mother of three, who welcomed twins in January, sings “Happy Birthday” to her eldest child

But the video drew criticism after viewers noticed saw Bubble hitting her mother during the birthday party she threw for her. Once Walker caught wind of the shady remarks about her child, she decided to address the spectators.

“SHE DON’T LIKE LOUD NOISES, she aint hit me till 50 people started singing happy birthday,” Summer wrote on The Shade Room.

“& the last video she hit me we was singing loud af as well lol y’all can stfu on my baby birthday.”

Fans were quick to pass judgment on Walker’s tolerance of her toddler daughter’s behavior.

“It doesn’t matter what she doesn’t like. That behavior is unacceptable and her making excuses for it is worse,” one user wrote. “Correct her now or pay for it later 🤷🏾‍♀️. These new age parents 😩”

“Oh nah… that would have been her last lash out, I promise you that,” another viewer quipped. “I’m the mama and there will be no confusion about that ‼️‼️‼️‼️”

The “Girls Need Love” singer faced more criticism about her daughter’s behavior after a previously posted Instagram Story video resurfaced that showed Bubbles saying “no” and hitting her mother while she sang “Wade In The Water,” as noted by Essence.

“This baby stay beating my a–, she wrong af,” Walker captioned the post.

Walker shares Bubbles with ex-boyfriend and producer London On Da track. They welcomed her in March 2021 after their break up. She had twins, whose names remain unknown, with her ex-boyfriend, Larry. The two parted ways shortly after.