‘Super CJ: Animated Series’ Addresses Black Children’s Mental Health

A new animated series on YouTube raises awareness about Black children and mental health.

Super CJ: The Animated Series, a new children’s show featuring a Black superhero, has launched on YouTube to shed light on the issue of children’s mental health. According to Black News, the series is the first animated series for Black children to address mental health.

“We are proud to introduce Super CJ and his mission to promote children’s mental health,” series creator Yaba Baker said. The show follows Super CJ as he and his sidekick, Rex the Superdog, explore their superpowers. Throughout the series, the hero experiences the loss of his superpowers when he gets angry and learns to handle situations calmly. Baker’s experiences inspired the storyline with mental health issues and anger management.

Along with the series, September celebrates the launch of Baker’s Super CJ Children’s Mental Health 365 campaign to amplify the need to address the critical mental health crisis Black children face. In 2019, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration published a study that monitored suicide trends in African-American children. The administration labeled it an urgent issue after finding rates for Black children twice as high as their White counterparts. Black News noted that overall, teen rates have increased by 78%.

Baker designed various initiatives through the Super CJ campaign to address the issue and support the mental wellness of children. The campaign will feature a monthly newsletter with educational resources, online forums, social media campaigns and collaborations with mental health professionals, educators and child advocates.

“With the animated series and the Children’s Mental Health 365 campaign, we aim to encourage open conversations about mental health, provide support to children and families, and ultimately make a positive impact on the lives of children around the world.”

The outlet reported that the series has garnered over 450,000 views on YouTube from viewers around the world. Everyone is encouraged to join the movement and become supporters of the Super CJ animated series and the campaign. Show your support by completing a survey or shopping Super CJ merch online. A portion of all sales will be donated to support non-profits with a similar mission to provide mental health resources to children.