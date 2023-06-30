Supreme Court Rejects President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The Supreme Court has struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in a 6-3 decision.

Biden’s plan to clear up to $20,000 in loan debt for over 25 million borrowers was highly criticized across political lines; however, the President assured Americans “this fight is not over” on Friday afternoon. In a statement, The White House said the leader of the free world has plans to announce “new actions to protect student loan borrowers” and that the administration expected this outcome considering the amount of opposing viewpoints shared since the plan’s announcement in August 2022.

“I believe that the court’s decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong,” President Biden said. “But I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families. My administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American.” The disappointing outcome follows the court’s controversial decision on Thursday, June 29, to strike down affirmative action at Harvard University and The University of North Carolina, reversing decades of work to diversify higher education institutions.

With diversity efforts being affected on several campuses, financial needs can be yet another reason why minority students are unable to pursue post-secondary education. According to USA Today, supporters of the forgiveness plan believe Biden must act to get the bill pushed through Congress. “The Biden administration must use all other legal tools at their disposal to deliver student debt relief and fulfill his campaign promise,” said Braxton Brewington, spokesperson for the Debt Collective, a coalition of loan borrowers. “It won’t be acceptable for Biden to point to the Supreme Court as the reason he can’t deliver on relief − he’ll need to fight every step of the way.”

Loan payments for many have been on hold since the pandemic’s start but are expected to resume this summer at the latest.