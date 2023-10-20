Suspect Arrested In Connection to Random Shoving In New York City Subway

A man who is suspected of pushing a woman into a moving subway train in New York City has been apprehended and may have shoved another passenger before that attack.

According to The New York Post, 39-year-old Sabir Jones is suspected of being the man who shoved a 30-year-old woman onto the path of a train at the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station in Manhattan. The woman was pushed in front of an F train on the downtown side around noon on Oct. 18. She hit her head on the train and then fell onto the tracks, the injuries she suffered required brain surgery.

Jones was caught in Newark, NJ, about a day after he allegedly committed the crime. Police officers detained him after he was seen at McCarter Highway and Raymond Boulevard in Newark, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

Law enforcement officials believe the suspect may have attacked someone else at the same subway station. Jones allegedly hit a 26-year-old male passenger who was leaving a southbound E train in a random attack. That victim reported the crime nearly eight hours later, after he saw video footage of Jones on the news.

They also believe that he has at least two dozen prior arrests dating back over ten years.

The suspect appears to be the same Sabir Jones who had at least 40 criminal cases in Essex County, NJ. Some of those cases included charges of weapons possession, drug, assault, and sex crime charges that took place between 2012 and 2020, according to Robert Florida, spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police sources stated that Jones was previously arrested in New York City in December 2022. He was allegedly riding between subway cars on a J train at Norwood Avenue in Brooklyn and refused to leave the station. Officers charged him with obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, violation of local law, and disorderly conduct.

