Swagger Like Us: Take A Look Inside This Year’s Oscars ‘Swag Bag’

Celebrities attending this weekend’s 95th Academy Awards will walk away with more than a potential golden statue.

InStyle takes fans inside the infamous Oscars gift bag. The 2023 package is reportedly worth an estimated six-figures with ridiculously lavish gifts, thanks to Distinctive Assets. The Hollywood elite will walk away with facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich and vacations to Italy and Canada. Distinctive Assets founder, Lash Fary, says the company is proud to set the standard year after year. “We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag. While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose,” Fary said.

“Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

Nominees like Angela Bassett and Rihanna will be gifted with simple gifts such as travel pillows from PETA, luggage and flip-flops from Havaianas, a silk pillowcase from Blush Silks and more beauty and skin care items from several brands. On top of that, attendees can sip some great wine from Frontera Wines or cater to their sweet tooth with Good Girl Chocolate.

However, if they get bored, they can leave the award show and jet to Australia as plots of land are also being offered. Fary says while the list looks over the top, its all about the marketing. “While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive value, that is neither our focus nor goal,” Fary said, according to the press release. “This is a straightforward win/win. Marketing and advertising can and must co-exist with the ever-present reporting of bad news globally. This isn’t frivolity; it is basic economics.”

Find out who walks away with the ultimate prize when the Oscars air live Sunday, Mar. 12.