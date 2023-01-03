T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Go Public With Romance After He Files For Divorce

T.J. Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife last week and seemingly celebrated the move with Amy Robach in Miami.

Holmes and Robach have been the talk of the town after their affair made headlines in November. The GMA3 co-anchors were put on pause after the affair became a media spectacle.

In wake of the reveal and their suspension, Holmes filed to end his 13-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig in New York City last Wednesday. The filing came the same day he was spotted making out with Robach in Miami, Page Six reported.

Photographers caught Robach, 49, with her arm wrapped around Holmes, 45, during a romantic stroll on the pier. The two co-anchors are both still legally married to their respective spouses.

Twitter users have made a mockery of Holmes and Robach going public with their romance.

This is “I never knew a love like this” personified pic.twitter.com/y73NK8cYBs — 730 (@CourtneeHendrix) December 30, 2022

Holmes filed to divorce Fiebig who responded by extending her support to Robach’s estranged husband Andrew Shue, US Weekly reported. Fiebig “liked” an Instagram photo Shue’s son Nate shared before the new year.

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” Nate captioned the family photo taken during a getaway to Montana on Wednesday, December 28. The “like” appeared to be a subtle nod to both Fiebig and Shue suffering heartbreaks after their spouses moved on with one another.

Meanwhile, Holmes and Robach went into the new year as a couple. The pair enjoyed time on the pier and a romantic dinner date where they were spotted sharing kisses at the table.

Their getaway also included time in Atlanta before they returned to New York City. The holiday getaway marked Holmes and Robach’s first public outing as an official couple in wake of their on-the-sly romance.

Holmes and Robach allegedly began their affair in March 2022 while training for the New York City Marathon. Fiebig has claimed she was “blindsided” by the affair.

She and Holmes share their 12-year-old daughter, Sabine. Holmes and Robach remain suspended from GMA3 pending an investigation into their relationship.