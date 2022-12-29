Good Morning America Host TJ Holmes Files For Divorce From 13-Year Marriage to Marilee Fiebig

As T.J. Holmes awaits his fate at Good Morning America, he has taken a step toward another separation.

According to The New York Post, the GMA3 host has officially filed for a divorce from his wife of almost 13 years. Holmes has filed the paperwork to end the marriage to his second wife, Marilee Fiebig. He is currently involved romantically with his GMA3 host Amy Robach.

The couple, who have been married since March 2010, also have a daughter, Sabine, who is turning 10 soon.

The news comes after Fiebig recently broke her silence about the affair that “blindsided” her. Reportedly the two had been separated for several months but were recently trying to “work things out” when Fiebig was blindsided with the affair that was revealed late last month.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” a source close to the immigration lawyer noted. They also stated they “were just together for T.J.’s birthday [on Aug. 19].”

Over the holiday weekend, Fiebig posted an Instagram Story referring to the after-effects of her husband’s affair. She mentioned that she is “exhausted.” This is reportedly the first time Fiebig publicly shared a statement since news of the affair broke.

Holmes and Robach, who hosted GMA3: What You Need To Know, are both suspended as an investigation into the alleged affairs occurs.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that, according to The Daily Mail, Holmes and Robach were engaging in a romantic relationship. Although, on paper, both hosts are still married. The two recently separated from their respective spouses this past summer in August. Robach is almost officially divorced from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.

Once word leaked that Holmes was romantically involved with his co-host, according to Page Six, it was also revealed that Robach wasn’t the first woman on set who engaged romantically with Holmes. Producer Natasha Singh was named as a staffer who was involved with Holmes.

Page Six reported that Holmes and Singh were involved for three years, beginning in 2016. Holmes’ estranged wife discovered the two were an item in 2019 after finding several emails between the two.