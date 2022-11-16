Actress Tamera Mowry Says Twin Sister Tia is ‘Happiest’ She’s Been in Years After Filing Divorce

Tia Mowry is pushing through in wake of her divorce filing from Cory Hardrict. According to her twin sister, Tamera, Tia is the “happiest” she’s been in years.

Tamera sat down with Entertainment Tonight‘s Denny Directo Thursday and opened up about her recent conversations with her sister and shared how she feels Tia is faring post-divorce.

“I told her, I said, ‘Tia, I’m looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you’ve been in a long time. You are glowing!'” Tamera recalled.

“‘You look different, but In a very positive way!'”

With the two having spent so much of their lives together, Tamera knows firsthand why Tia has been in more positive spirits despite going through a divorce.

“I think it’s because—no, I know it’s because she is living her authentic, true self,” Tamera explained. “And I think that is what everyone should do. And it’s not easy! That’s the thing, it’s scary.”

Tamera, a mother of two who has been married to Adam Housley since 2011, applauded her twin sister for serving as a role model.

“I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, because you are showing other women—and hell, even men—that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,'” Tamera said, adding how her sister is “very, very strong and inspiring.”

Tia announced her divorce in an “honest” October 4 Instagram note. The pair had been married for 14 years.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” she wrote under a photo of the former couple.

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Tia and Cory share two children—11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo.