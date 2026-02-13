Notorious Squatter Tamieka Goode Moves Back In During 90-Day Sentence Appeal

In January, a court found Tamieka Goode guilty of trespassing and breaking and entering after being accused of squatting at a multi-million dollar home in Bethesda, MD, and sentenced to a 90 days in jail.

After being released on bond to appeal the sentence, a video has revealed that she has re-entered that $2.3 million house, much to the dismay of her old neighbors, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Or as next-door neighbor Ian Chen, told the media outlet, “Less than two weeks of being incarcerated, Tamieka Goode is back in the house.”

Chen filed charges of trespassing and breaking and entering against Goode, who was allegedly squatting at the home with her partner, Corey Pollard. She was found guilty of the charges Jan. 22.

The house is owned by a local bank.

With court records showing that Goode was released from Montgomery County Prison on Feb. 2 after serving just 11 days, she posted a $5,000 cash appeal bond and retained attorney Alex J. Webster III.

“Miss Goode did her research,” Webster said. “She found out that a certain property was under the control of a certain group and that there was a title issue. Due to the title issue, she was able to assume the property under squatter’s rights.”

“Tamika DISCOVERED the house like Columbus DISCOVERED America”! Happy Black History Month 😁🖤 pic.twitter.com/PrWWZeARXL — BlackBird444🇺🇸 (@BlkBird444) February 12, 2026

After being informed that breaking and entering is illegal, he said there was no evidence that his client had broken into the house.

“I’m not alleging that my client broke in and entered,” Webster said. “There is no evidence to suggest that she was the one.”

This is not Goode’s first run-in with the law. Federal court records reveal that she was found guilty in January 2024 of transporting nearly half a dozen stolen vehicles from Pennsylvania to Maryland.

The crime, which involved multiple people, was a 2019 multi-member scheme in which individuals allegedly used “a sledgehammer … to break a glass door to a Verizon cell phone store.” Approximately 39 cell phones, valued at $22,483, were stolen.

