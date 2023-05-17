Tank Blew Through a $250K Advancement, 'That’s When It Went Left'

R&B artist Tank, born Durrell Babbs, got candid about his finances during a recent episode of his “R&B Money” podcast. From covering all his bills to blowing a $250,000 advance from a record deal, the Grammy Award-winning singer and producer learned to navigate the fast lane of fame in his climb in the music industry.

According to the “When We” singer, having money made him highly sought after, spending his money fast in the strip club and on other expensive purchases, including a Platinum Edition Lexus 300. When asked how long his money lasted, Tank said, “Not long,” but one thing was clear, he knew to pay his bills.

“The good thing I had done is with my money when I was on tour with Ginuwine and Aaliyah; I paid off all my bills. That was the first thing, my mama made me pay off all my bills,” Tank told J Valentine and Leon Thomas during the episode.

ABC reported that the singer started as a background singer for R&B singer Ginuwine, who later introduced him to the late music legend Aaliyah.

After signing to Aaliyah’s record label, which Revolt reported as Blackground Records, Tank said he received a $250,000 advance from his publishing and record deal. “When I got my record deal advance and my publishing deal advance, that’s when it went left,” he said. “That’s when Frank the Tank came out and started getting knocked. I’m talking about crab legs as big as your back.”

“You couldn’t tell me nothing,” Tank told the two songwriters, adding that he didn’t realize how fast the $250,000 would move.

Tank said he moved to Los Angeles with $1,000 in his pocket because he had blown the rest of his money. The songwriter realized it was time to change up his investments and get down to business.

“When you say investing in that gear, that’s one thing I did do. I said, ‘I’m gonna buy this MPC. I’m gonna buy this Mackie-Mixer,” Tank shared. “I’m gonna buy these and I’m just gonna work and I’m gonna figure this out,” he said, emphasizing his drive to be able to feed somebody and himself.