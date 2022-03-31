Tap Into the Full Potential of Photoshop With This Bundle

When used correctly, touching up or enhancing photos are just the tip of the iceberg for Adobe Photoshop. The popular software program has been used heavily by graphic designers and digital artists to create stunning visual images.

Furthermore, users have found the software valuable for creating flyers and posters, web design, and a number of other photo-based endeavors.

While extremely valuable, Photoshop’s list of features and abilities are very dense and somewhat more than just a surface level of understanding is needed to take advantage of its vast array of options.

The Adobe Photoshop Course + Brush Bundle is a great tool for anyone looking to add Photoshop to their list of skills. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $29. That’s a savings of 90% from its MSRP ($300).

With Adobe Photoshop Course + Brush Bundle, you’ll be able to jump right in and design beautiful graphics and photos. Additionally, users are given access to 10 hours of content on Adobe Photoshop along with Lifetime Access to Premium Photoshop Brush Packs.

The Adobe Photoshop CC Course is packed with 100 lectures and 10 hours of content. Users will learn how to get up and running with Photoshop along with how to navigate and customize their workspace. From there, they’ll get information on how to use the Photoshop panel to edit raw and non-raw photos. By the end of the course, users will know how to retouch photos, create and adjust shapes, design graphics with different blend modes, along with other useful tips and tools.

The included premium Photoshop Brushes software comes with watercolor, charcoal, oil and acrylic, marker, paintbrush brush strokes, graphite and pencil, and nature stamps packs.

If you’ve ever wanted to tap into the full potential of Photoshop, this is just what you’ve been looking for. You’ll get a premium Photoshop pack as a nice addition. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.