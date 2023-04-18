Tapcart Partners With UNINTERRUPTED, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Athlete Empowerment Brand On Mobile App To Enhance Its Direct-To-Consumer Business

Tapcart , the mobile app commerce platform for Shopify’s fastest-growing brands, today announced a collaboration with UNINTERRUPTED , the multi-Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand within The SpringHill Company founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, to build its no-code mobile app. The collaboration aims to enhance UNINTERRUPTED’s direct-to-consumer business by meeting customers where they are – on their mobile devices.

By leveraging Tapcart, UNINTERRUPTED has created a powerful eCommerce app to allow customers to shop for the latest products and merchandise while also creating a space to engage with its community on the devices that matter most to them. UNINTERRUPTED is committed to using technology to enhance community growth and achieve its goals of new user acquisition, higher sell-through rates, and increased customer retention.

“As we grow the direct-to-consumer business at UNINTERRUPTED, our focus is anchored in the three pillars of Product, Content, and Community,” said Steve Friend, General Manager and Vice President of Commerce for The SpringHill Company. “It is extremely important for us to stay up to date on the most current tech trends and methods in connecting with our consumers, both on their turf and in intuitive ways that matter to our business. Leveraging Tapcart allows us to reach our audiences and communities on a more personal level by meeting them on mobile, which gets us one step closer to our goal of 1-to-1 engagement within our community.”

UNINTERRUPTED recognized Tapcart as the ideal mobile commerce platform for their mobile app ambitions, as Tapcart provides businesses with an easy-to-use no-code solution to build and manage a mobile app. With a focus on design, user experience, and conversion optimization, Tapcart’s capabilities fully align with UNINTERRUPTED’s goals and will empower the brand to increase its mobile sales and grow the brand.

This collaboration comes at the perfect time and coincides with UNINTERRUPTED’s launch of “ The 300 Collection “, their Spring product line inspired by MLB athlete Mookie Betts’ offseason passion for bowling. UNINTERRUPTED aims to tell stories that highlight the “More Than An Athlete” stories of athletes; Mookie Betts’ passion for bowling embodies what the brand was built on. This collection draws direct inspiration from athletes who use their hobbies and passions outside of their sport to find community. “The 300 Collection” consists of seven items that each draw inspiration from vintage bowling vibes — 300 Club Bowling Shirt Ivory, 300 Club Scorecard Graphic Tee Sand, 300 Club Diamond Graphic Tee Emerald Green, 300 Club Airbrush Graphic Tee Ivory, 300 Club Strike Hoodie Emerald Green, 300 Club Strike Hoodie Black and 300 Club Airbrush Hoodie Brown. Official “The 300 Collection” images (Courtesy of UNINTERRUPTED) can be seen HERE .

“We are thrilled to partner with UNINTERRUPTED and together make a significant impact in the direct-to-consumer space,” said Eric Netsch, CEO of Tapcart. “Our platform will enable UNINTERRUPTED to offer a seamless mobile shopping experience and an abundant content hub for its customers, leading to increased engagement, loyalty, and revenue.”

Additionally, Tapcart is increasingly partnering with celebrities, musicians, influencers, creators, and athletes, like Lionel Messi, who launched a merchandising app with Tapcart. Tapcart enables them to launch an app tied to their Shopify store that serves the dual purpose of being a content hub. Tapcart’s robust suite of features, including push notifications and automated marketing, empowers brands to effortlessly provide their customers with the content and communication they crave.