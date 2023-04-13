Target Security Guard Punches Woman In The Face After She Demanded Reparations

A security guard at Target allegedly punched a customer who spent $1,000 and asked Target to pay her back in reparations.

Camera footage allegedly shows Zach Cotter hitting Karen Ivery at Target in Blue Ash, OH. It is alleged that Ivery asked the cashier for the manager after seeing the $1,000 price tag on her groceries. Also, Ivery allegedly asked for reparations several times and said that “this is my Rosa Parks moment.”

According to court reports, obtained by The New York Post, the customer walked aggressively toward the Target manager, constantly saying to the manager she wants reparations, as well as accusing the manager of having a privileged life.

The New York Post also reported Ivery said she wanted to see the manager “so we could have a larger conversation about how money works, and how the provision works, and how it’s been working in our community in a very wrong way.”

In the report obtained by The New York Post, the document says Cotter tried to quell the situation, asking Ivery to calm down. The report also says that Ivery followed Cotter to his office. Ivery attempted to block Cotter from closing his office door, before forcing her way inside his office, and Cotter punched her, causing her to hit the floor.

“Ivery was very argumentative and confrontational about the whole incident. She was confrontational with officers on scene and didn’t want to explain her actions that evening,” according to a statement obtained by The Daily Mail.

Documents claim that police viewed the camera footage, and concluded that Ivery was the aggressor and placed her under arrest, according to The New York Post.

The target location in Blue Ash seems to be an eventful place. In 2017, Target was evacuated after a bomb threat. However, after a thorough search, the police did not find anything suspicious.