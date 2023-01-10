Target Stacks Shelves With New Kitchen, Vegan Foods Collection by Tabitha Brown

It’s a new year, and customers are seeing healthier options on the food aisles of their favorite stores.

Vegan foodie Tabitha Brown announced the launch of her new collection of kitchen supplies and vegan foods found on the shelves of Target stores.

Brown announced in a teaser video she shared with her Instagram followers on Jan. 4.

“Food is love, and how I love myself,” Brown said in the video. “Honey, I have already did the work, so you ain’t gotta worry about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)

“Family look at what the Lord has done🙌🏾🙌🏾,” she wrote in the caption.

“Y’all know that food changed my entire life!! When I went vegan 5 years ago I had no idea what I was doing, but every day I tried to make it easy and fun! I know how tough it can be to figure out what to eat when you first try a plant based lifestyle, so I wanted to help make the transition easier for you,” she told her foodie followers.

“I am so excited to announce my limited time vegan Food and kitchen collection @target 🥰,” the caption continued.

She shared a few product options for Target customers, adding, “Honey we got burgers, pasta, potato salad, popcorn, and even pickled okra to just name a few!! I can’t wait for you all to experience it all!!

According to Eating Well, Brown’s kitchen collection includes various cookware essentials such as tableware, food storage, botanical dip serving bowls, spatulas, and a cast-iron grill pan.

Shoppers can also pick up some vegan food choices, such as Brown’s planted-based sausages, garlicky veggie burgers, vegan popcorn, seasoned nuts, and other snacks. The collection also provides a selection of dips, including lemon-garlic-dill hummus, truffle-garlic spread, and a caramelized onion cream cheese-style spread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)

Brown followed up the new endeavor with a post where she appeared at Target for a tasting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)

Brown’s collection launched in Target stores on Jan. 8.