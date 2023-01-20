Tatyana Ali From ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Joins Season 2 ‘Bel-Air’ Cast in Recurring Role

The new season of the reimagined The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, simply titled Bel-Air, returns February 23. A familiar face from the original series, which aired between 1990 and 1996, will be joining the cast in a recurring role.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the release of the trailer for the season two of Bel-Air brings the return of the original Ashley Banks, Tatyana Ali. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, an English Literature teacher at Bel-Air Middle School who sees potential in Ashley (Akira Akbar) and help her by lending her some books from her personal collection.

Carla Banks Waddles, showrunner and executive producer of Bel-Air, gave a brief synopsis of the second season in a statement:

“In season 2, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series…We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they’re accessible and grounded. This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show—talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love, and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships. I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic.”

Ali is just the latest original cast member to make an appearance on the hit show.

In the first season, Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played the role of Aunt Viv (replacing Janet Hubert, who was the original Aunt Viv), and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played the role of Will Smith‘s mother Viola “Vy” Smith, appeared in the ninth episode. The two women played the roles of Helen and Janice, members of the Art Council Board of Trustees.

Last spring, Deadline reported that the series was Peacock’s most-streamed original series.