Teacher Fired For Being A Self-Proclaimed 'Black Supremacist'

First-grade teacher, Danielle Allen, learned the hard way that sometimes jokes can go too far.

Allen was recently fired from her job as a first grade teacher in Texas after making a joke about killing her sister’s white boyfriend, Fox News reported. Describing herself as a “Black supremacist,” Allen posted a text message exchange where she joked about planning to murder her sister’s White boyfriend, saying how he looked like a Trump supporter.

“I can’t BELIEVE she has this cave dweller in my freaking house!!!!,” Allen wrote.

“Omg I’m trying to stay calm. She knows I’m a racist!!!… Come and kill him for me… I promise I’ll help you hide the body… Bring all 4 of your guns.”

Allen was accused of posting anti-White posts, including the violent joke. Before being fired, she bragged about never being terminated, claiming some administrative officials “laughed” at her posts.

“Why shouldn’t I hate White people,” the former Thompson Elementary School wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Mesquite Independent School District released a statement calling the posts “racist” and Allen wouldn’t be “eligible for rehire.”

“The highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms,” the statement read.

Allen, on the other hand, referred to her job being safe in a post prior to. “They told me to delete the post, but my job is safe since I did not directly wish harm on ALL White people,” Allen said. “They laughed and told me to watch what I say, and I’ll be good to go.”

According to the Daily Mail, Allen worked for the school district for four years, spending the last three at Thompson. Prior to being fired, Allen posted a video in what looks to be a school hallway, bragging about how she would never be unemployed.

“First day of school, walking through the halls while Twitter thinks they can take my job from me,” she wrote. “Call me every name under the sun but y’all will NEVER be able to call me unemployed!!!”

