News by Kandiss Edwards Teacher Fired For Cussing Student TF Out







A teacher at Pontiac High School has been fired after a video circulated online showing her using profanity while speaking to students in a classroom.

The video, which spread on social media, shows the incensed teacher threatening students while using explicit language during the exchange. Another student in the room recorded as the teacher and student sparred verbally. The video appeared to capture the classroom confrontation in which the teacher raised her voice and walked toward a student in what some might describe as a threatening manner. The unnamed Black woman teacher can be heard degrading the student in a profanity-laden diatribe. Additionally, the teacher suggested that both she and the student should call others to further escalate the confrontation.

“Your mama is going to come to beat the f**k out of me. So we are calling people to beat the f**k out of each other? Ok, bi**h. Alright, is that what we doing?” the teacher said in the video.

Pontiac School District officials confirmed to Fox 2 Detroit that the teacher is no longer employed by the district following the incident.

In a statement cited by Fox 2 Detroit, the Pontiac School District said it takes concerns about staff behavior seriously and investigates incidents when complaints are brought forward. Officials said maintaining a classroom environment centered on education, respect, and safety is a top priority.

“The matter was addressed promptly, and the employee involved no longer works for the district,” they wrote. “The well-being of our students remains our highest priority. We appreciate our families’ continued support as we work to ensure instructional continuity and maintain a safe, respectful learning environment.”

Fox 2 Detroit reported that the district did not release the teacher’s name. School officials also did not confirm how long the teacher had worked at Pontiac High School.

