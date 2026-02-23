Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Teddy Riley Apologizes For Defending R. Kelly And Expressing Hope To Work Together, ‘Words Carry Weight’ Teddy Riley is shifting his stance on defending R. Kelly, acknowledging that “words carry weight,” especially when it comes to survivors.







Teddy Riley is walking back recent comments defending R. Kelly after previously saying he planned to “bring in investors” to release 25 albums the singer reportedly recorded while behind bars.

Just a week after his candid interview with the Los Angeles Times, where he said R. Kelly deserved a “second chance,” Riley took to Instagram with a lengthy statement apologizing to anyone he may have offended and crediting his bold defense of the incarcerated singer to his love for music.

“As a producer, I’ve always been excited about the possibilities of music and creative collaboration,” Riley said in part. “That excitement has defined my career. But I also understand that words carry weight, and I never want my passion for music to overshadow the very real pain that many people have experienced.”

Riley continued: “If my comments caused hurt, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I take seriously the impact that abuse and misconduct have had on survivors and their families. Their experiences matter, and they deserve to be acknowledged with care and respect. The idea mentioned in the interview, in correlation with a previous post I made, was simply that, a creative idea discussed in passing. It is not something that will move forward. Loving music and recognizing its cultural impact does not mean condoning harmful behavior, and I want to be clear about that.”

The backlash began after Riley’s recent chat with the LA Times promoting his memoir Remember the Times. During the conversation, Riley said he had spoken with R. Kelly by phone and discussed reports that the singer recorded 25 albums while incarcerated, music Riley claimed he hoped to help release with outside investors.

“Everybody deserves a second chance,” Riley said. “Everyone deserves to repent, and everyone gets forgiven by God when you come to him. People miss his music. I’m the messenger to bring R&B back.”

“It’s music — it’s not an act of what he’s done before… He’s asking for forgiveness,” he added, noting his belief that Kelly “has repented” for his crimes.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, R. Kelly, remains behind bars serving a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions. Riley’s comments came after a since-deleted Instagram post in which he shared audio of Kelly covering “It Depends” by Chris Brown while referring to him as the “King of R&B.”

