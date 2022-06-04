Teen Arrested for Death Threats to Sheriff, Wife, if YSL Member Not Released From Jail

Atlanta authorities have taken a teen into custody after making multiple death threats against a sheriff, his wife and a school district police chief on social media, reports WSBTV.

The 18-year-old suspect, Quartavius Mender, is being held on 23 felony counts of making terroristic threats.

The May 26 arrest came after Mender took to social media and made menacing remarks at Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat and his wife, unless a member of rapper Young Thug’s Young Slime Life crew was released.

YSL refers to the alleged criminal street gang, supposedly headed and co-founded by Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams. The rapper, along with labelmate Gunna, real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, and 28 alleged members were named in a 56 count RICO indictment and arrested May 9.

The sheriff told the outlet he became infuriated when seeing the threat regarding his wife.

“While this is a tough job we just refuse to be bullied,” Labat said. “I signed up for this but my family didn’t.”

Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ron Applin was also among those threatened, with messages like “Imma kill you,” and also, “Imma assassinate you.”

According to police records, the threats began May 14, five days after the rappers and their crew were hit with the RICO conspiracy charge, which the officers have been investigating since to collect enough evidence for indictment of the teen.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Labat told WSBTV. “Social media cyberbullying and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

Malaika Kulenga, Mender’s mother, said she believes his mental illness is responsible for his actions.

“My son is dealing with mental health and also he’s grieving, you know? His brother was killed in September from a hit-and-run,” Kulenga said.

She asserts that her son is not related to YSL or any gang, however one of his cousins is named in the sweeping charge.

Both Young Thug and Gunna were denied bond even after several attempts for release.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Mender is currently held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.