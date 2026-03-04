News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Teen Husband Kills Wife Right After Giving Birth Then Self In Murder-Suicide At Alabama Hospital The incident shocked the community for the fatal shooting of a woman directly after giving birth.







A teen husband in Alabama killed his wife shortly after she gave birth in a horrific murder-suicide.

Kynath Terry Jr., gunned down his wife at an Alabama hospital right before fatally shooting himself on March 1. The woman, 24-year-old Precious Johnson, delivered a healthy baby before her child’s father took her life. Police confirmed no other injuries outside the two new parents.

According to the New York Post, the teen husband had just finished training for the National Guard before getting married to Johnson. However, the young couple had begun to experience marital woes ahead of the tragedy that shocked their Homewood community.

Although the couple’s relationship became strained, Terry’s mother told WTVM that neither she nor his wife expressed concerns about him committing any harm. Despite this, the grieving mother noted that Johnson did not want any of Terry’s family members present at the hospital as she gave birth.

While unclear as to why Johnson forbade her husband’s family from attending, tensions escalated to new heights with Terry bringing a gun into the hospital room. He shot the new mother multiple times, leaving her dead.

The shooting led the Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital to go into lockdown for hours, only lifting the protocol after determining no other threats to the public. Upon a preliminary investigation, the Homewood Police Department found the incident to be “an apparent murder-suicide and is domestic in nature.”

Now, a family is grieving the loss of a new mother to a now-orphaned child. Meanwhile, local officials are heightening security procedures to ensure an incident like this does not occur again. Danne Howard, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, also called the killing “an isolated incident” that brings an unwanted first to the hospital.

In the aftermath, Howard also assured that the hospital would review its security process with “lessons learned” from the attack.

