Teenager Runs Into Plate Glass Window After Robbing Louis Vuitton Store

A 17-year-old boy knocked himself out after running into a plate glass window after he tried to rob a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington, in broad daylight.

According to TMZ, the teenager grabbed $18,000 worth of merchandise before trying to flee through a glass window.

The video of the knock-out released on Monday began with two masked women grabbing several Louis Vuitton handbags from display shelves. One of the thieves nearly knocked over a display shelf before the two ran out of the store with the stolen merchandise. A third thief was seen trying to run from the store with several handbags when he ran into the glass window and knocked himself out.

Rob Spingler called the move “brazen.” “Brazen is the perfect word for it,” said Spingler. A security guard caught the would-be thief as he lay on the ground unconscious. The security guard sat on the teen’s back and handcuffed him. Due to his young age, his name is being withheld. The two unidentified women in the video appeared to have gotten away. Bellevue Police Captaincalled the move “brazen.” According to KOMO News, the teenager was reportedly a part of a retail theft ring in the city led by Billy Chambers and Earnetra Turner. The Bellevue Police Department reportedly broke up three organized retail theft rings in Bellevue last August, including a theft at a Louis Vuitton store that was targeted twice in June. Five thieves were caught with nearly $100,000 in merchandise they were selling online. The retail theft ring was also accused of robbing Gucci stores in the area. According to Fox News, Bellevue has reported at least 59 organized retail theft cases this year, and more than 50 repeat offenders were arrested in the city for shoplifting and retail theft. “The message is, if you come to the city of Bellevue, you commit these crimes, we’re going to put together solid cases,” Spingler said.

https://youtu.be/-_EAxowHkJA