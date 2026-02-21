News by Ann Brown 11 Teens Arrested After Social Media-Fueled Mall ‘Takeover’ In Long Island, NY More than 100 teenagers gathered in the parking lot of Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, Long Island, as part of what police described as an illegal “takeover.”







By Robert Hill

Eleven New York teens were arrested after gathering at Green Acres Mall in Nassau County, New York, and causing disturbances that disrupted shoppers.

On Feb. 19, more than 100 teenagers gathered in the parking lot of Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, Long Island, as part of what police described as an illegal “takeover.” When officers arrived at the scene, the crowd dispersed, and police arrested 11 teens ranging in age from 13 to 19 years old. According to authorities, the planned takeover could have led to chaos and destruction at the mall.

The teens face a variety of charges, including rioting and robbery. Police say the gathering was organized through social media posts and that another “takeover” is being promoted this weekend at Roosevelt Field Mall, another shopping center in Nassau County.

Police believe these gatherings are being organized with the intent to cause disruption. The Nassau Police Department is currently investigating who is behind the social media posts and is preparing for the next event.

As reported by News 12 Long Island, “We have an intelligence unit of the police department that monitors 24 hours a day social media, and we are prepared; we have increased patrols in our malls,” said Romaine.

Police have also identified another Instagram post promoting a gathering at Roosevelt Field Mall expected to take place on Feb. 22. The post included the caption, “Pull up. Bring boxing gloves.”

However, this is not the first meetup this week.

As reported by CBS News, “The Green Acres Mall incident was the second mall takeover this week, following one in the Bronx on Presidents Day. Teens smashed glass at a deli on Baychester Avenue in the Baychester section of the borough. Police say it was one of the chaotic moments that erupted in and around Bay Plaza Mall on Monday afternoon.”

These gatherings are affecting shoppers and businesses, as the Green Acres Mall takeover caused some stores to close for the day.

As these planned events continue, police officials say they are consistently monitoring social media platforms and are prepared to respond quickly to any future disturbances.

