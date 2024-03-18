by Stacy Jackson Aced It! Tennis Phenom Sydney Brantley Signs With Tennessee State University The student-athlete credited TSU's tennis teams and coaches for her decision to make the HBCU her "home for the next four years."









Standout tennis phenom Sydney Brantley has signed with Tennessee State University (TSU) to continue her athletic journey.

The Atlanta native has decided to take her athletic prowess to the esteemed institution. The school boasts an illustrious legacy, having nurtured the talents of Olympians Wilma Rudolph and Wyomia Tyus, and cultural icons like Oprah Winfrey and Maurice White of the renowned band Earth, Wind and Fire.

“It took a lot of hard work to get to this point,” Brantley told Rolling Out. “After visiting [several] schools, the difference in the cultural values and sense of community steered me towards desiring an HBCU experience for my undergrad journey.” The student-athlete credited the university’s women’s and men’s tennis teams and coaching staff for her decision. “…It was evident how invested they were in each player’s [growth] as athletes and, more importantly, as people,” she said. “This reaffirmed that TSU could be my home for the next four years.”

Despite receiving full scholarship offers from several colleges, Brantley chose an HBCU with expectations that she would be appreciated for her talents and presented with more opportunities for NIL deals as she builds her brand. “…At an HBCU…I have an opportunity to network with people who are like me and [have] possibly walked in my shoes before,” she said.

Brantley’s journey as an athlete has been marked by trials and tribulations, with moments where she felt her goals might not be accomplished. She expressed gratitude toward her parents for their unwavering support, constructive criticism, and continuous reminders of her capabilities.

The tennis star encourages African Americans to pursue the sport as it presents opportunities for growth, meeting new people, and traveling the world. “There are also so many rising stars within the African American tennis community who are extremely open to giving back to [those] who may follow in their footsteps,” she noted, and added that “the United States Tennis Association [and] many local tennis programs have invested specifically in [developing] rising African American and minority tennis players.”

TSU Tennis confirmed Brantley’s commitment to its program on X earlier this year. “Welcome to Roar City!” the Jan. 29 post read.

In 2023, The Warrior Wire mentioned that Brantley secured impressive national and state rankings among the top 20 players in her age group. Her leadership was on full display as a captain for the Dubs Girls Varsity tennis team and played an instrumental role in their triumphant 2022 6A State Championship victory. She has set her sights on leaving an equally remarkable legacy at the collegiate level. Beyond her athletic endeavors, Brantley harbors aspirations of pursuing a career as a sports agent, leveraging her invaluable experiences as an athlete to guide and empower others on their journeys.

