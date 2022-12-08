Tiger Woods Launching Massive PopStroke Putting Complex In Katy, Texas

He’s spreading the putt putt joy.

Professional golfer Tiger Woods is expanding his putt putt golf chain PopStroke to open its fifth location in Katy, Texas.

According to Houston Eater, the golf and entertainment facility will be a two-story complex with two 18-hole putting courses, the Tiger Red Course and Tiger Black Course, co-designed by Woods.

“I’m excited to bring PopStroke to your backyard,” Woods said in the PopStroke video.

The family-friendly facility will also include an open-air restaurant with a rooftop bar, a private event space for parties, and an ice cream parlor. Alongside a variety of scoops and milkshakes, the restaurant menu will feature sandwiches, salads, tacos, nachos, wings, flatbreads, and other finger foods for guests to indulge in during their visit.

Visitors of the PopStroke complex will also find a lounge bar area and beer garden with outdoor games, including cornhole, ping pong, and foosball. While golfing on the green, guests will be able to order drinks through an app. Children will also be able to enjoy an enclosed playground.

“Some of my happiest memories are of spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests. I am excited to welcome you to our TGR Design courses at PopStroke,” a message from Woods stated on a billboard at the entrance of the PopStroke location.

According to 106.3 The Buzz, the first Texas location is set to open on December 16, with a Dallas location in the plans following the opening of two courses in Arizona.

The location will be the first move outside of Florida for the course. Woods’ Florida PopStroke putting courses are located in Port St. Lucie, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Orlando.

Popstroke adult guests will be charged $25 as an all day fee to enter the course and play as many rounds as they’d like on the putting courses.