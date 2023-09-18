Teyana Taylor Confirms Split From Iman Shumpert Amid Rumors

Teyana Taylor is shutting down rumors about her relationship status with Iman Shumpert by confirming her separation from the NBA star. The married couple of seven years have been separated for “a while,” as Taylor shared to her Instagram on Sept. 17.

In an amusing picture of the former couple wearing wigs, the A Thousand and One actress released a statement defending her estranged husband while also noting the change in their marital status.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie,” wrote the 32-year-old mother of two. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

She continued that although they are no longer romantically involved, their family remains their number one priority.

“Most importantly, we are FAMILY & in the ten years together, seven years married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat, lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

Taylor noted that claims of infidelity led to her publicly addressing the matter, though she’d wished for her family to handle the change privately.

“The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay, AunTey taking y’all back out the chat. Bye!”

Rumors began spreading after fans of the couple noticed they were no longer in each other’s latest posts, nor was Shumpert featured in her pictures of their youngest daughter Rue’s third birthday party earlier this month.

Before separating, the duo appeared in two reality shows, VH1’s Teyana and Iman and E! Network’s We Got Love: Teyana and Iman, showcasing their daily lives as a family.