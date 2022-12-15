Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones' 'The 1619 Project' to Premiere on Hulu

Disney’s Onyx Collective announced a Jan. 26 premiere date for Hulu’s upcoming six-part limited docu-series “The 1619 Project,” an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine.

The limited series will debut with the first two episodes streaming exclusively on Hulu, with two additional episodes released every Thursday.

In keeping with the original project, the series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes — “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” — are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

The series, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a Lionsgate Production in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times. It was executive produced by Nikole Hannah-Jones; Academy Award®-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Caitlin Roper, an editor of The 1619 Project and The New York Times’ executive producer for film and television; Kathleen Lingo, The New York Times’ editorial director for film and television; and Oprah Winfrey. Peabody Award-winning executive producer Shoshana Guy served as the showrunner.

“The 1619 Project” will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

Check out “The 1619 Project” premiere date teaser.