The Brother Of Wendy Williams Says She’s Still Surrounded By Bad Influences

The brother of Wendy Williams believes that his sister is still surrounded by bad influences following her departure from rehab. Tommy Williams told The Sun that his sister has been out of touch with her family since leaving rehab in October.

According to the outlet, the 58-year-old former host of The Wendy Williams Show is now surrounded by “evil-doers.”

“I have no belief that Wendy is doing as well as she was doing when she was down here, in Florida. I know there are evil-doers lurking about.”

“With her absence comes questions and scrutiny,” said Williams. “How is she living? What is she doing and what the hell is she up to? I was right there with her during the dark times many moons ago, and I think about this constantly – she’s going back to times before she was married. She’s going backward,” he said.

“As we grow, we grow wiser – we go on with life,” the 54-year-old continued. “Ensure the bag for yourself. You can’t go back. What are you going to do, go back and do the things you have already done?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wendy Experience (@thewendyexperiencepodcast)

Williams’ little brother also questioned the people his sister was spending her time with, including partying with “18 or 25-year-olds.”

“You’re going to find some 18 or 25-year-olds to hang out with? I saw photos of her a little while back at some club. What is she doing?”

Another family member allegedly told the outlet that Williams hasn’t spoken to her son since she left the rehab in Malibu. Williams reportedly entered the facility in September for alcohol and substance abuse issues.

Tommy Williams added that he hopes he gets the opportunity to help his older sibling.

“To be honest, I want to talk to Wendy and talk her off the ledge of whatever she is doing,” he said. “I’m simple and I speak the truth. I’m hoping in my truthfulness on what she’s doing, maybe she’ll come back out, maybe she’ll poke her head out.”