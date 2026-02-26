‘The Ebony Canal’ Earns Historic NAACP Image Award Nomination

As the 57th NAACP Image Awards inch closer, The Ebony Canal is up for Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film), the first time a maternal health documentary has been recognized in the awards’ history.

The film’s narrator, Viola Davis, is also preparing to receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award at this year’s ceremony, themed “We See You.”

The message aligns closely with the documentary’s mission, which explores the intersection of infant mortality disparities and the maternal health crisis affecting Black women, while championing solution-driven approaches aimed at advancing care and saving Black mothers and babies.

The groundbreaking documentary, which is set to screen at the upcoming BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, spotlights stories often overlooked by mainstream platforms and reframes Black maternal health and infant mortality as urgent national issues. Its nomination reflects a growing recognition that powerful storytelling is deeply connected to public health, policy, and equity.

“This nomination reflects the power of intentional cinematic storytelling,” said filmmaker Emmai Alaquiva. “As a Black man, father, husband and director, I feel that it is my responsibility to use everything in my God-given arsenal to ensure that Black maternal health is not a niche issue. It is a public health priority and a cultural truth. To have this story recognized on one of the most respected stages in our community is deeply meaningful.”

The film explores the humanity and inequities shaping Black motherhood through the stories of Mariah Peoples, Rachel Strader, Alana Yzola Daly, and Larissa Lane. It also features commentary from Vice President Kamala Harris, Lamman Rucker, and Elaine Welteroth, with creative contributions by Keke Palmer and an original score by Grammy-nominated producer Bud’da.

Backed by data and analysis from maternal health expert Dr. Margaret Larkins Pettigrew, the documentary underscores the systemic realities impacting Black families.

The documentary seeks to ignite deeper conversations about the healthcare disparities affecting Black mothers. The Ebony Canal has screened in communities and film festivals nationwide and abroad, bringing together health professionals, policymakers, advocates, and families to drive dialogue. The film continues to act as a catalyst for education, policy awareness, and collective action.

The Image Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28.

