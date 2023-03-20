The Henry Ford Welcomes Ellen Hill Zeringue as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

The Henry Ford is pleased to welcome Ellen Hill Zeringue as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the institution.

Zeringue has spent more than 23 years defining and executing the brand strategy, marketing & sales, and promotions & events for Detroit Tigers, Inc where she most recently served as Vice President of Marketing.

“We are pleased to welcome Ellen to The Henry Ford,” said Patricia Mooradian, president & CEO of The Henry Ford. “Her leadership in generating revenue growth through dynamic marketing campaigns and community engagement as well as her expertise in integrated brand strategy makes her the ideal candidate to fill this critical role at our institution.”

Zeringue’s tenure with the Detroit Tigers includes seasons with record-breaking ticket sales, creative promotions to increase community engagement and a number of strategic initiatives and campaigns that not only strengthened the club’s brand and legacy but expanded the organization’s awareness, reach and impact.

A native Detroiter, Zeringue is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and her board memberships and community involvement include The Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Board of Directors, Board Member of Detroit Opera Theater, Board member of CATCH, Sparky Anderson’s charity for children, and member of The International Women’s Forum. She is also President of the Sorosis Literary and Art Club, which is recognized as the second oldest African American Women’s Club in Detroit dedicated to art and literature. In 2020, Ellen was appointed to the Illitch Holdings Diverstiy Task Force and was recently named by Crain’s Detroit Business as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Michigan.