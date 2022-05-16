The Honey Pot Trends After Black Twitter Realizes It’s No Longer Organic

Two years after Black Twitter rallied behind The Honey Pot after it was a target of racism, the same community is calling out the Black-owned feminine care company for seemingly “selling out.”

The Honey Pot became a trending topic after Twitter users noticed the plant-based company’s unannounced change in ingredients.

“After seeing posts about the Honey Pot changing up the ingredients, I just went to check a new bottle & an old bottle and IM SICK😭 we can’t have anything,” one person tweeted.

It didn’t take too long for others to join the discussion and blast The Honey Pot’s formula change.

“Honeypot broke my heart with that one i cant lie. How you change the MAIN thing women were using you for?😭,” one user wrote.

“Dang Honeypot went from “Black owned” to “Black Founded”. That explains the rebrand 🙃,” added someone else.

One curious Twitter user asked “a sincere question” and wanted to know ” why do Black-owned products “sell out”? Why don’t they stay Black-owned? Honey Pot, Carols Daughter (broke my heart), Shea moisture, hell BET,” they wrote.

After becoming a Twitter spectacle, The Honey Pot responded to one upset customer who wanted to know “why y’all change the ingredients in the feminine wash????”

“We understand seeing new ingredients on the back of your wash bottle could be confusing but we’re here to help,” the company tweeted.

“We captured feedback and insights from our amazing community to build upon the formula for our washes and designed a new preservative system to uphold the quality of our washes.”

They attempted to explain the new ingredients with names that don’t resonate in the organic community.

“Propylene Glycol, phenoxyethanol, and sodium benzoate are widely used to do just that,” they wrote. “Phenoxyethanol has anti-microbial properties to keep products stable, and sodium benzoate supports ingredients designed for pH balancing for a longer period of time.”

But from the looks of it, the same Black consumers who helped make the brand successful are now ready to take their dollars elsewhere.

“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. We don’t want any of that crap added. You just lost a customer #honeypot,” one user said in response.

“Nope. Lost so many customers!!! The appeal was ALL NATURAL and y’all just ruined that,” added someone else.

Honey Pot went viral in 2020 after the company was targeted with racism after the owner Beatrice Dixon appeared in a Target ad. But now two years later, the supporters have checked out after feeling lied to.